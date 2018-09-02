Wife of Air Force ‘top gun’ falls to her death

The Huay Kwang police station was informed of the death at a well-known hotel on Ratchadapisek road in Din Daeng district at 10.30am.

The body of Chanthawan Thamwichai, 46, was found on the ground between the hotel and an adjacent shopping mall.

Chanthawan was the wife of Group Captain Chakkrit Thamwichai, a Royal Air Force “top gun” fighter-jet pilot.

Chanthawan’s Mazda CX-5 SUV was found on the hotel car-park’s ninth-floor. Her shoes, car keys and a suicide letter were found next to the concrete wall of the car park, which she apparently climbed over.

The letter was hand-written and confirmed by her family.