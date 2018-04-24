Whole new way to game

The best virtual reality (VR) games just keep getting better. Two years ago, the staying power of VR may have been questionable. But, developers keep launching new VR games that blow our minds even more than the last ones. With price drops on the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR, it’s also easier than ever to transport yourself to new virtual worlds.

While we’re still waiting to see more Triple-A developers really commit to VR with fully fledged titles built from the ground up, there are plenty of smaller developers making dazzling games for VR. And, some bigger devs are at least showing VR some favor by porting over popular titles, like Skyrim.

As VR continues to pick up speed, expect new titles to replace old ones as the best VR games on offer, and check back in to see which rank among our favorites. For now, here are our top VR games of 2018, each of which is definitely worth a peek if you have a headset, and some of which are worth going out and buying everything you need to experience them.

Whether you get queasy in VR easily or not, there’s something here for everyone, so grab your VR headset, and get ready for a ride with the best VR games around.

By Dan Griliopoulos, Mark Knapp