WHAT WILL HAPPEN WHEN CAVE 13 COME OUT (MAP)

Update: This is how the rescue has been rehearsed. Now that there is more space outside the cave entrance, it could be possible to medevac from there.

CHIANG RAI – Two plans are in place for the moment rescuers out those who became trapped inside a flooded cave 15 days ago.

Helicopters and ambulances are standing by to whisk the 12 boys and their coach to a well-equipped hospital where beds have already been prepared and medical staff are ready to treat them. Thirteen ambulances – one for each – are the ready.

The plans depend on what condition they’re in when they come out and the weather.

If they are in good shape, ambulances will transport them 60 kilometers to the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, a trip of about one hour.



Anyone in critical condition will be taken 5 kilometers to a nearby airfield where helicopters will medevac them to the Wing Division 416 airbase in Chiang Rai city. From there, ambulances will ferry them to the same nearby hospital. Hospital staff say they will be held in isolated care in case they have contracted infections.