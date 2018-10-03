Videos of the shark have been shared widely in social media with a message reading “A whale shark is near Koh Racha and swimming near a tour boat”.

A tour guide of the Nikorn Marine company, Mali Boondanpai, who recorded the video footage, said on Tuesday: “The tour boat was carrying a South Korean tourist family with six adults and four children, heading to Koh Maithon and Koh Racha Yai, yesterday morning.

“While we were between Koh Maithon and Koh Racha, about noon, we saw a big fish following the boat. It was a whale shark. The tourists were very excited. This is another tourist attraction for Phuket.”

The captain of the tour boat said he had seen another whale shark nearby, but was unable to record a video of it.