A western man was killed when his motorcycle lost control and hit a road guardrail in Phuket’s Muang district on Thursday morning. The Chalong police were alerted at 6am.
The man was identified by his driving licence as Maes Frederik, 39, but his nationality was unknown.
Police said the man was probably riding his Stallions motorcycle from Tambon Rawai to Tambon Chalong at a fast speed and lost control on the exit curve, hitting the guardrail and died at the scene.
His motorcycle was found 50 metres from his body.