Two more western tourists found dead in Thailand

Western Tourists: A Perth man has been found dead in a hotel at a popular Asian holiday destination.

Brett Sorrell had travelled to Thailand as part of his lifelong dream to learn the art of Thai kick boxing.

Tragically, Phuket officials say the 46-year-old’s body was found in his hotel room on Sunday.

In a statement, local police say there were no signs of injury and the cause of Mr Sorrell’s death was unknown.

Mr Sorrell’s mother will travel to the holiday island on Saturday to bring his ashes home.

In an obituary published in The West Australian, Mr Sorrell’s mother paid tribute to the 46-year-old.

“You leave us with happy memories of your rockstar life, doing what you loved most,” she wrote.

The consulate confirmed it is providing assistance to Mr Sorrell’s family.

In a separate incident another, unnamed, western tourist was found with his throat cut at the Niran Condos in central Pattaya.

Thai police say the man committed suicide but have released NO information to the media. Instead information came through concerned local neighbours.