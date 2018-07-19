Water board to spend Bt69 billion on nine water-resource projects

Chatchai, who chairs a subcommittee in charge of major projects under the waterboard, said more than 300 projects would be implemented as part of the National Strategy from 2019 to 2022.

Of the 300 projects, Chatchai added, nine will be carried out next year. They are:

1. A project to minimize flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat under His Majesty’s initiative

2. A project to develop the lower Huay Luang River basin in Nong Khai

3. The building of a watergate at the Sri Song Rak area in Loei under His Majesty’s initiative

4. The building of the Nam Phung-Nam Kam watergate in Sakon Nakhon

5. The building of a watergate in Ban Kor village in Sakon Nakhon

6. The building of a dam on the Chi River under His Majesty’s initiative

7. A project to prevent flooding in Chaiyaphum’s Muang district

8. The building of a dam on the lower Lam Saphung River in Chaiyaphum under His Majesty’s initiative

9. The building of a drainage canal in Bang Bal and Bang Sai districts in Ayutthaya.

Chatchai said the government had approved a budget for four of the nine projects while the remainder would be funded from the Fiscal 2019 budget.