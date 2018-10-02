WATCH: Passenger caught by ‘angry’ LRT-1 doors

Roy Vincent Daños posted a video on Facebook of an incident involving a passenger nearly jammed in between the train’s doors; the viral post has been shared over 6,000 times as of this writing.

In the video, male passengers are seen moving away from the pair of LRT doors after these failed to open. When the doors are finally seen slightly ajar, one man successfully shoves his way through them. Another man follows suit, but with less luck, as he is briefly squeezed between the doors.

“Gusto mo ba ng mas intense na Beware of Dog at Crocodile Dentist na laro? Try niyo na. Angry LRT. May nahuli na isang customer,” Daños, an RPA (robotic process automation) specialist, wrote of the snapping doors.

(Do you want to play a more intense version of Beware the Dog and Crocodile Dentist? Try this. Angry LRT. It has caught one customer.)

A number of netizens found amusement with the situation, but according to Daños, fellow passengers expressed worry about the defective doors, which were faulty already when he boarded the train at Tayuman station in Manila.

The video of the incident was taken as the train stopped at Balintawak Station in Quezon City, around 4 p.m. Daños himself decided not to take the risk in exiting through the said doors.

INQUIRER.net has reached out to the Light Rail Manila Corporation for comment and is yet to receive a response.