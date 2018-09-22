The men who were recorded on closed-circuit television (CCTV) putting a pregnant cat into a running dryer at a launderette, causing its death, have claimed trial at the Selayang Sessions Court.

Technician A. Mohanraj, 41, and taxi driver S. Satthiya, 26, were accused with another person still at large of ruthlessly causing unnecessary suffering to the feline.

They allegedly committed the offence at Queen Self Service Laun­dry, Taman Gombak Ria, Batu Caves between 12.54 and 1am on Sept 11. They were produced before judge Rasyihah Ghazali yesterday.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Muhamad Amin, who was assisted by prosecuting officer from the Selangor Veterinary Services Department Roslan Mohd Isa, asked for a RM20,000 bail.

In seeking a lower bail, Mohanraj said he needed to take care of his parents while Satthiya said he had to support eight children.

Judge Rasyihah then granted bail at RM18,000 in one surety each and ordered them to report to the nearest police station once a month. The court later fixed Oct 16 for mention.

A CCTV recording showed a pregnant stray cat being thrown into a coin-operated dryer at the launderette in Taman Gombak Ria.

The cat died, drenched in its own blood.

Chin said the stern action being taken against them shows that Malaysians are serious about fighting animal cruelty.

“This is a strong wake-up call to society that the Veterinary Services Department (DVS) is empowered to combat animal cruelty,” she said.

She said as there has been no precedent in which animal abusers were punished under the Animal Welfare Act, people had been brazen in flouting the law.