Warning of more wet, windy weather ahead

Windy Weather Ahead: Heavy rains in various parts of upper Thailand since Friday night caused flooding in areas of Bangkok and central provinces on Saturday morning, while the Thai Meteorological Department warned of more thundershowers in the Northern, Northeastern, Central, Eastern regions this weekend.

In Bangkok, heavy rains were reported in various areas since Friday night and the Nong Chok district on Saturday morning reported the heaviest cumulative rainfall at 24 millimeters, while Setthakit Road’s two inbound lanes of Wat Khlong Kru-Big C Mahachai section in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district were flooded, causing traffic jams.

The conditions were due to a strong high-pressure system that covered upper Vietnam, Laos and the South China Sea and the southeasterly winds bringing humidity from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, the weather department said.

The southeasterly winds also caused isolated heavy rain over the Southern region.

The weather bureau also said that, during December 11-13, another moderate high pressure area from China would extend to the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea bringing cool weather, with temperature drops of about 2-4 degrees Celsius, and strong winds to the Northeast, while the Central area, including Bangkok City and vicinity provinces, would also see temperatures drop by 1-3C.