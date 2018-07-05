Warm farewell for British caver hero

Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat presented a certificate of honour to Briton Robert Charles Harper at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Wednesday night as the cave expert who played a crucial role in finding the 13 footballers departed for home.

In an 11pm ceremony, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith also gave him a painting of Harper and his two British colleagues as a keepsake. Thai Airways International acting president Usanee Sangsingkeo was present. The national carrier and its subsidiary Thai Smile Airways had flown Harper from Chiang Rai to Bangkok free of charge and were taking him home to England as well.