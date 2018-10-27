18 foreigners arrested in Walking Street immigration raid

Walking Street Immigration Raid: A South Korean and 17 other foreigners were arrested in an immigration sweep on Walking Street.

Immigration Bureau officers under “Operation X-Ray Foreigner” checked passports of 400 foreigners around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 17. None of those arrested were identified.

One was a South Korean arrested for working without a permit.

Two Indians who overstayed their visas two years and nine months and a Pakistani who overstayed 3.5 years were arrested, along with two Burmese who each overstayed 1.5 years.

Four Cambodians were apprehended for illegally entering Thailand and working without a permit.

They were sent to regional police stations for processing and deportation.