Vocational school janitor found hanged in Chon Buri science lab

The Muang Chon Buri station was alerted at 10am to the suspected suicide of Kiartisak Chancham, 44, at the Chon Buri Vocational School.

A doctor determined that Kiartisak had died about eight hours earlier, said police. No sign of fighting was found in the room apart from a fallen chair, which the employee is believed to have used to hang himself with a nylon rope before apparently kicking over the chair.

Wutthinan Pimmeethirawat, a science teacher, said he tried to open the lab in the morning but found the door locked from inside. When another janitor opened it with a spare key, they found Kiartisak hanging by the rope.

Wutthinan said Kiartisak has started work at the school just two months earlier. He was quiet and rarely talked, he added.