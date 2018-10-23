Vietnam’s brutal acid attack epidemic

Vietnam’s Brutal Acid: Tran Thi Ngoc Dep had only been working at a Can Tho seafood factory for two months when a splash of liquid hit her in the face.

It was a dry afternoon in November.

Dep had just turned 17 and thought a couple of boys from the factory had playfully splashed her with a bottle of water.

Then the liquid began to burn.

At Can Tho General Hospital doctors sent Dep to specialists at Cho Ray in Ho Chi Minh City who could treat the third degree burns that covered her face and her neck.

Dep lost an ear and vision in one eye.

“My sister is a straightforward and friendly girl, and she was very pretty, too,” said her younger sister Xinh, who quit work as a hairdresser in Saigon to make sure Dep is well cared for as she undergoes treatment at the biggest public hospital in southern Vietnam.

On a recent afternoon, Xinh pulls out her phone and points to a young girl wearing a sleeveless black shirt, her long black hair pulled back to reveal a broad smile.

“There were a lot of guys chasing her,” Xinh added, “but my sister wanted to take her time and stay friends with them.”

By the time Dep had endured her fourth skin graft, police had identified her assailants. It was not an act of jealousy, but a revenge attack orchestrated by a roommate’s ex-boyfriend, who suspected Dep had something to do with their breakup.

“HE WAS A CLOSE FRIEND, THEY USUALLY CHATTED ON FACEBOOK,” SAID XINH, WHILE DEP LAY SILENT ON THE SINGLE WHITE SHEET STRETCHED OVER HER HOSPITAL BED.

The girls’ grandfather gave them both names that translate as “beautiful”, but doctors have had to shave Dep’s long hair. Her porcelain pink cheeks have melted into layers of red scars. “Things happened so quickly, we are still in shock,” said Xinh.

Dep is the latest acid attack victim to seek treatment at Cho Ray Hospital. Dr. Ngo Duc Hiep, head of the Burn and Reconstructive Surgery Unit, has been treating her for a month.

Acid attack victims account for two to three percent of the patients he sees every year.

“Around 40 to 60 cases,” he estimated.

Official statistics on acid attacks in the country are hard to record. While the issue in Asian countries like Cambodia, India and Pakistan is constantly mornitored by domestic and transnational organizations, the situation in Vietnam is rather off the radar.

The violence was mentioned in a report of “Violence against Women in Vietnam” by the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) published back in 2001, when it also quoted the number of acid burn victims treated in Cho Ray Hospital as 114 between 1994 and June 1997.

However, according to an OMCT representative in an email to VnExpress International, the study has not been updated since then due to lack of funding.

Victim blaming

Unlike most South Asian countries, Vietnam’s acid attacks rarely relate to so-called “honor crimes”, or assaults on women who have “dishonored” their families. “They sometimes arise out of a burst of anger from a simmering spat, suspicions of an affair, or gang violence,” said Nguyen Vu Phuoc, a photographer who has spent three years tracking acid crimes for one of his ongoing photo projects. His work gained international attention last July after he posted part of his series, entitled “More brutal than death – Reality of acid burn victims in Vietnam,” on Bored Panda — an art and content-sharing site. Phuoc maintains a database of acid attacks gleaned from media reports. He hopes to reach out to every victim. Although most of the victims are female, Phuoc recorded several cases in which men were targeted. The causes range from gang turf wars to run-ins with debt collectors and violent neighbors. “Whatever background they were from, all of the victims end up being pushed out of their communities or isolating themselves from the rest of the world,” he said. “I OFTEN FIND THE VICTIMS ARE BLAMED FOR THEIR WOUNDS,” VU PHUOC SAID. “When people encounter a face scarred by acid, many tend to think he or she must have done something morally wrong to deserve such a harsh punishment — cheating on their spouse, or wrecking someone else’s happy home.” The 50-year-old photographer attributed the prejudice to the history of an infamous acid attack in 1961. –

The victim was a Saigon club dancer named Cam Nhung who’d become entangled with a married colonel in the Ngo Dinh Diem regime. By the time the colonel’s wife was found guilty of the assault, the incident had captured the city’s imagination as “a classic example of acid violence”. Years later, a photo reportedly of Cam Nhung emerged, showing an old woman with her facial features completely wiped out, sitting with a small picture of the dancer in the heyday, begging for food on the street. The story continues to cast a long shadow on victims today. “The popular presumption that the scars attest to some wrongdoing pushes survivors deeper into isolation and desperation,” said Phuoc. “Everyone I’ve photographed has their own story, but they all struggle with feelings of inadequacy and a lack of self-worth; it’s not easy for them to open up.” The legal fight