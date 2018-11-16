Vietnamese man arrested for alleged burglary in Chon Buri

Chon Buri immigration police chief Pol Col Songprote Sirisukha said Xuan Guy, 28, was arrested at his rented room in Moo 12 village in Tambon Nongprue in Bang Lamung district.

The arrest was made after Tran Tang, 30, and his Vietnamese girlfriend filed a complaint with police on Monday that their rented room in Pattaya had been broken into.

After an investigation, Xuan admitted that he stole two smartphones and Bt50,000 in cash from the room.

He said he had two Vietnamese accomplices who fled to Bangkok after they shared the money.