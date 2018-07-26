Now, it’s all well and good to take your job seriously, but should this really be at the expense of the men and women who are out saving lives every day?

This is exactly what happened when an overzealous traffic warden slapped a ticket on an ambulance while the emergency workers took their first break in eight gruelling hours.

While out on a shift, the North West Ambulance Service workers parked up outside a supermarket, in Northwich, Cheshire, to grab some bottled water.

Apparently, unmoved by the workers’ dedicated service, the warden handed them a parking fine, and even described himself as being ‘proud’ of doing so.

The shocking incident was captured by a 47-year-old cameraman, called Ian, who’d been picking his daughter up from school.

Ian, who stepped in to defend the emergency workers, later said:

“I felt so strongly about the unfairness of what was happening that I started filming on my iPhone, hoping to bring attention to what was happening to the hardworking paramedics.I believe they were just collecting some food and water eight hours into their shift.It’s a private parking firm working for the landlord, who I believe owns the car park and the businesses around it.The parking enforcement signs were only installed a few weeks ago. The locals are not happy about it, nor are some of the businesses”.

You can watch the baffling scenes for yourself below:

The footage shows the warden issuing the ticket while Ian and a female emergency worker attempt to change his mind.

An exasperated Ian can be heard trying to explain to the warden how the ambulance staff were on call, but to no avail.

The parking pedant was having none of it, smugly pointing out:

“It’s not on call – she was having lunch. Where’s the sirens? They are getting some food so they are not on call are they”?