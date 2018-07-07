The clip, which was shared to a Facebook page, shows the policeman chasing after the pick up on foot after it had failed to stop at a routine check point.

The vehicle can then be seen turning around and driving back into oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road as other motorists and members of the public look on to attempt to avoid the police.

The incident, which saw the policeman fire two shots in an attempt to take out the truck’s tires, took place close to the Esso gas station on Sukhumvit Pattaya 20 in Banglamung district on Tuesday.

The truck managed to get away and drove off in the direction of Sattahip. Police are still searching for the driver.

The report said that no one was injured but some vehicles were damaged as the pick truck sped off from police