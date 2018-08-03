Douglas ‘FaZe Censor’ Martin dumped his girlfriend Yanet Garcia last week

Garcia, who also models, became famous after clips of her forecasts went viral

Martin ended 3-year relationship because he wanted to focus on game full-time

Said he will do ‘whatever it takes’ to become a Call of Duty champion player

A professional video game player has dumped the woman known as the ‘World’s Sexiest Weather Girl’ so that he can spend more time playing Call of Duty.

YouTube star Douglas ‘FaZe Censor’ Martin revealed in a new video that he dumped Yanet Garcia so he could focus his attention on the game full-time.

Garcia appeared to confirm the news on Friday, tweeting that she was ‘heartbroken’.

Martin, 23, filmed a 10-minute video to explain why he ended his three-year relationship with the model and TV star.

‘Yanet and I are no longer in a relationship with each other anymore,’ Martin began in the video, which has received more than 770,000 views.

‘Yanet is an awesome girl, she deserves the best. She’s beautiful, she’s smart, she was an awesome girlfriend,’ he continued.

‘I know it sounds weird I’m saying all this…it’s just, I gotta do what feels right for me.’

Martin revealed that he had flown ‘all the way out to Mexico’ from New York three years ago to meet Yanet.

They began dating and eventually moved in together in New York for a year.

But Martin said everything changed when Yanet decided to go back to Mexico City to pursue acting and modeling and return to her job as a weather girl.