One message read: “Ye girl co dad said fore to just ignore her for a bit and let her do with put cuppa tea and biffs let’s see if she’ll give in that way but every time one of us walk in she gets worse surly she can smell it in her f***ing hands when she smoking

“Oh I jus don’t know what to do coz she can’t walk so I can’t even get her to the bath room to giv her a bath and no matter what way we look at her were gona end up with this all over use as well even if she could walk she’s gonna have us plasted in s*** as well she’s just not assed to say the least girl either she isn’t a bit bothered that she’s like that she licks off if we tell he to at least wash her hands to eat her tea etc.

“She f***ing flipped on dad av few times now coz she’s had to get wash she like pig lying in her Own s*** descusting I feel like f***ing dragging her by the head and f***ing throwing her in the f***ing bath tats how bad she is girl.”

In one text, Kellie Purcell asked: “Have u sorted little room yet girl I got bedding for single and double here just finishing sorting curtain now sweat p***ing out of me like tap carnt breath & I stink.”

Her sister replied: “No have I f*** girl I can’t be assed what’s the point am going to jail any how so dads keeps telling me.”

“The f***ing point is it needs doing oh I be round in morning,” came the reply.

Other messages appeared to show Kellie Purcell offering to help out but being repeatedly ignored by her sister.

And she lashed out at her sibling in another message, accusing her of “pure laziness” for not helping their mum.

She wrote: “I agree about mum if use would of let Carers in u would have been better but the state the house is in cath and me mum got f*** all to do with not being able to cope it pure laziness.”

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Purcell died from pneumonia, dehydration and skin ulcers, including a hip ulcer penetrating to the bone.

The victim, who weighed just five and a half stone, also had undiagnosed cancer of the tongue, which would have made swallowing painful.

Mr Purcell claimed he didn’t realise his wife was “severely malnourished”, or her stained legs covered in sores, despite changing her clothes.

He accepted her bedroom was “disgraceful”, but said he didn’t know it was that filthy until she died, because the bed was covered by a duvet.