Video News: Man films himself being shot in the face during row over car

Their argument then heats up as the gunman storms over to James, saying: ‘If you don’t fuck off now, I’m going to shoot you. Right in the fucking face.’

He then fires the gun at point blank range and yells ‘now tell me about it’ as he walks off. James then turns the camera on his bloodied face and says ‘he just shot me in the eye by the way’. With blood pouring down his face, he then asks someone to drive him to hospital, as the man can be heard shouting in the background.

Following the shocking incident in Peterborough, James posted the footage on Facebook. He wrote: ‘Already peep I’ve been to the hospital, I’m ok just thought I’d put this up because why not I videoed it lol.’ Cambridgeshire Police confirmed Delamore has been charged with a range of offences including possession of a firearm following the incident on Thursday morning. A spokesman for the force said: ‘Sir Delamore, 45, has been charged with wounding with intent, two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage. ‘He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court