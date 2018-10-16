Video: Monk punches man who asked why he was drinking

Thai Rath showed a CCTV clip that featured a man in saffron robes punching a man in a market.

The monk appears to be holding a beer bottle.

The layman had apparently confronted the monk asking why he was drinking beer in the market at 9am and not in the temple.

The Thai Rath presenters were unsure of the circumstances. They questioned whether the man was a real monk.

Though they were sure that if he was a real monk he should not be drinking beer and should be back in the temple after his alms round.

The incident was believed to have happened in Bangkok.