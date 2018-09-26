Channel 4 has commissioned a female-fronted prank show

Riot Girls will star Grace Campbell, Sophie Duker, Jen Wakefield and Cam Spence

The one-off hidden camera show will be broadcast later in 2018

Channel 4 has ordered a one-off prank show called Riot Girls.

The hidden camera format stars Grace Campbell, Sophie Duker, Jen Wakefield and Cam Spence, described as “some of the UK’s most outspoken and exciting comedic talents”.

In a series of pranks, stunts and sketches, Riot Girls (a working title) will draw attention to a number of issues close to their hearts “in a refreshingly bold and brazen way”.

The channel explains: “The Riot Girls will tackle a variety of topical issues; so whilst they highlight the issues surrounding the Gender Pay Gap via the ‘Gappuccino’ one moment, the next they take on women’s bushes with the #savedontshave moveent. They also see how passengers deal with them ‘wo-manspreading’ into their space on public transport, all with unsuspecting members of the public.”

Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 said, “Grace, Sophie, Jen and Cam are four of the freshest comedic talents around at the moment so we are delighted to be working with them on this entertaining and audacious prank show.”

Gary Reich, Executive Producer for production company Brown Eyed Boy adds: “There has never been a more important moment for young women’s voices to be heard, especially when they go about it in such mischievous, riotous ways. And as the home of great mischief we couldn’t be happier to be doing so on Channel 4.”

Riot Girls will air later this year.