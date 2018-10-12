'Maggots' Found Wriggling In McDonald's Ketchup Dispense

‘Maggots’ Found: Who doesn’t love a good McDonald’s, eh? Sure, it’s not the healthiest thing in the world, but there’s a certain hungover spot that only a Big Mac meal can reach.

However, McDonald’s has been having a rough time with certain news stories recently. First there was the video of staff chasing a huge rat out of their shop, now there’s this.

It is at this point that I’d like to ask anyone eating their lunch right now to just – you know – occupy yourself with something else for a while.

Footage has now emerged that shows maggots in a McDonald’s ketchup dispenser. Like, actual live maggots.

Before we get to all the ‘well, it’s at least some decent extra protein’ comments, just imagine for a second buying a burger, walking over to the ketchup dispenser to get a healthy splat of red sauce, and then being confronted with a writhing mass of larvae.

Still want to get that extra protein? Just have a shake. Better still, give your head a shake.

Anyway, this horrific incident took place in a McDonald’s restaurant in Cambridge. The video was originally shared on Twitter by Bella Ritchie who was understandably revolted by the discovery.

She said: “Never going near the ketchup in McDonald’s again.

“I told one member of staff and she literally just ignored me and carried on serving customers.

“We had to literally stop someone from eating it because they didn’t realise. It’s so grim.”

Grim just about covers it, to be fair.



Credit: Twitter

Since it was posted, McDonald’s have been in touch with her to make assurance that they are going to sort the problem out. It’s possibly a bit late for that, however.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We’re extremely sorry to see this and have tried to get in contact with the customer directly.

“Our condiment area and dispensers should be checked for cleanliness every day and we are looking into what happened here.”

Yeah, that sounds like a pretty good plan. It’s not as if McDonald’s needs any more controversy just now.

Two days ago, some McDonald’s workers walked out and staged protests over a pay dispute. Workers from Uber Eats, McDonald’s, Wetherspoons, and TGI Fridays attended a rally in Leicester Square to demand change to their current wage systems.

The workers from McDonald’s are asking to be paid £10 per hour, which is still below the living wage of £10.20 for workers in London.

The living wage outside of London is currently £8.75 per hour.