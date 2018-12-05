Even Chris Hemsworth, aka ‘Thor’, hates Bangkok traffic

Once again it seems that even the gods must succumb to one of life’s most dreaded challenges, traffic. Even worse, Bangkok traffic.

Last month in a previous post from India, Chris Hemsworth was seen in his car trying to deal with the traffic of Ahmedabad.

Suitably amazed, the Australian actor and Marvel’s cinematic universe “Thor” is heard saying “beautiful chaos”.

Unfortunately, when arriving in Bangkok, the Norse god was nowhere near as enchanted by our capital’s traffic.

Judging from what is in the YouTube video of his experience, it’s easy to say that everyone living in Thailand, and especially Bangkok, can relate to this A-list movie star.

Hemsworth is currently filming a new Netflix movie, “Dhaka”, in which he plays a mercenary hired to extract a kidnapped businessman.

No release date has yet been set.