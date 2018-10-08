Chiang Mai red bus driver attacks man with sword

Footage posted by a man in Chiang Mai showed a red bus (song thaew) driver get out of his vehicle with another man and chase a man in the street.

The driver was allegedly holding a one foot sword and his friend might also have been armed.

The poster of the clip asked for assistance in contacting Pol Lt Charnchai at the Chang Pheuak police who is handling the case.

The poster told Sanook that the incident happened on the Chiang Mai to Lampang road at 4am on Sunday.

He had been eating with a friend at the Khrua Suphan khao tom restaurant and was seeing off his friend who had parked 100 meters away.

Walking back along the half deserted road he said that the driver of the song thaew swore at him and he answered back.

He then parked and ran after him with a sword.

He escaped to the other side of the road.

Netizens argued there must be more to this story and urged the poster to come clean with the real reason.