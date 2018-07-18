Victoria Beckham stuns with braless pic posted by son Brooklyn

VICTORIA Beckham is one of the most photographed women in the world.

But despite having thousands of photos taken of her over the years she still hasn’t got tired of posing for the camera.

For her latest snap, Posh Spice has teamed up with her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

Taking to the official Brooklyn Beckham Instagram page, the photography loving teen shared an elegant snap of his mum.

Posing in a plunging black number, the 44-year-old oozed sex appeal and glamour as she stood by eye-popping flowered pillars.

Covered in bright pink roses, the columns flanked David Beckham’s wife as she gazed into the distance.

Featuring a plunging neckline, the cheeky garment left little to the imagination.

Adding even more spice, VB opted to leave her bra at home.

Victoria and David recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary just days after rumours swirled they were about to announce their divorce.

A rep for the couple told Daily Star Online the claims were ‘fake news’ adding: “I spent all my time responding to ridiculous Beckham gossip and rumours there wouldn’t be enough hours in the day. What nonsense.”

Ignoring the whispers, Brooklyn was seen partying up a storm at day one of Wireless Festival in London this weekend.

Dressed down in black jeans and a white tee, the tattooed lad was spotted tucking into a cheeky Nandos backstage before watching J Cole’s headline set.

Reports are swirling that Drake is set to make a surprise during the third day of the festival on Sunday.