The group, led by Atipong Nakrod, 38, filed the complaints with the Technology Crime Suppression Division, naming a Facebook user with the account name of Chalinee Witthaya as the suspect.

Atipong alleged that Chalinee offered on Facebook to sell gold ornaments at about Bt2,000 to Bt3,000 cheaper than the market rate for 15 grams of gold.

He said they transferred their money and got their gold ornaments in the post as promised in deals until August 27.

Atipong and other buyers said they made bigger orders after August 27 but after they transferred the money, Chalinee closed her Facebook page and disappeared.

He said he lost almost Bt4 million and about 30 others were also deceived with one losing Bt10 million.

The victims found the suspect’s house in Lopburi but she was not there. Her husband, a retired flight sergeant, claimed to know nothing about the deal, the victims said.