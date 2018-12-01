Romance Scammer: Although Sorrachat “Natt” Phonwattana still hasn’t got back the THB89,000 (about US$2,700) cash he transferred to a scam artist on a dating app earlier this month, at least he now seems to be doing well with the ladies.

Known by his Thai media nickname “Natt, the fast money wirer,” the 31-year-old bachelor gave reporters an update on the case on Saturday. He’s now pursuing legal action against the suspected scammer, who has been identified as Nannalin Phakasuwan, 32, who allegedly set up a fake profile on dating app “Beetalk” and lured him to transfer money with a story about “misplaced” ATM cards.

He had only been talking to the scammer for four days, before he started wiring her cash, making a total of 13 transfers in short order.

“I’ve submitted all evidence to investigators. Within two to three days, they should be able to issue a summons [for the suspect],” he told Daily News reporters.

Sorrachat said after he got the news, he has received overwhelming support from his family, and ,of course, strange women on the internet.

“Emotionally, I’m doing much better with support from my family. Besides, now there are about 1,000 women sending me friend requests on Facebook daily. They also send their support via Facebook messages and my LINE account,” he said. Hey now!

From a quick look at his Facebook account, it seems he hasn’t accepted all those alleged requests as he only has roughly 900 friends, but his profile does give a hint as to his deeply romantic character.

“I’m single not because I’m looking for an angel from the sky … I’m single, simply because I’d like to fall in love with someone who truly cherishes me.”

Damn, looks like “Natt, the fast money wirer” no longer needs to get on Beetalk.