Van driver at beer high tide visits Chon Buri sea at low tide

It was low tide at that hour Tuesday morning. Otherwise he would have been treading saltwater.

Nikorn Noompinpuk, 49, was looking for a place to pull over and nap but dozed off while still in motion, crashed through a guardrail in Tambon Bang Sai and woke up in a cosy bed of mud.

Muang Chon Buri police got the call at 5am and found Nikorn caked in mud but free of the van and unharmed.

Once he was hosed down, they took him in to be booked.