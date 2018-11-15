Van driver arrested for Chumphon death

The driver arrested in Chumphon’s Pathiew district, about 40 kilometres from the scene of the accident in Tha Sae district.

Winai Khemsikham, 63, claimed that he thought his van only grazed the bicycle.

The victim, Sgt Phaisarn Phetpiroon, 59, was a retired soldier from the Chumphon-based 44th Army Circle, who was on a morning exercise ride. He died of severe head injuries and multiple broken bones at the scene.

Winai said he was driving from a Surat Thani concert to a northeastern province. He claimed the cyclist tried to cross the road in front of his van so he could not stop in time.

The damaged front bumper had blood marks, according to police.