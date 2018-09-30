Teen arrested in Bangkok for using Facebook to schedule road racing

Surachet said the 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday in Nakhon Sawan.

His Facebook page is the 92nd that police have taken action against for organising road racing.

Surachet said the teenager’s “Khong Len Bang Sue” (Bang Sue’s Toys) page had 500 followers. He allegedly used the page to organise road racing between Pradipat and Rom Klao intersections in February, Surachet said.