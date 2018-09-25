Update: Popular scams to avoid in South East Asia

When visiting unfamiliar places with language barriers and different customs, travelers often find themselves the target of unscrupulous individuals looking to take advantage.

Scams in Southeast Asia are no different; most are based around the naive trust of tourists who are enchanted by the people and the place they are visiting.

The only way to avoid to scams is to know about them in the first place. Here are a handful of common ripoffs to be wary of when traveling around Southeast Asia.

Beggars, Monks, and Students

Some popular scams in Southeast Asia which appeal to your humanitarian side include:

Some women in northern Thailand smear grime on their baby’s face, then walk around with an empty bottle asking for money.

Popular in Malaysia, men dress in Buddhist monk’s robes and roam the city asking for donations for their temples. If you want to donate, do so at the temple itself rather than through an individual on the street.

Young people claiming to be students that are no longer able to afford their education ask for money to stay in school. In Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand, many claim to be art students attempting to sell their work – cheap imitation prints – in order to pay tuition.

Scams While Renting Motorbikes Be cautious when renting motorbikes from shady businesses in Indonesia and Vietnam. One common scam is to be followed by someone from the rental company who also has a key to the lock provided with your scooter. Once parked, they steal it, requiring you to pay for the missing bike. Less severe but equally as tricky, some rental companies will have someone put a scratch on the motorbike or disable the engine once it is left unattended. You will be required to pay an outlandish repair fee for the damages or to get it started again. Always check a scooter closely for existing scratches before driving away from the rental lot.