Unlucky python rescued after truck drops through road

This is the bizarre moment a 10ft long python had to be rescued after getting trapped under a truck – which crashed through a concrete floor.

The food van was driving along a road in Chachoengsao when it hit a crack and shattered through a slab.

It revealed a snake that had been sleeping under the surface. Rescuers then arrived to help lift the truck so it could reverse – and release the stranded python.

Driver Chavalit Thongsada, 29, said: ”There was a big bump and I couldn’t drive forward. I went out to check and saw the snake under the wheels.

”I drive the same way every day and nothing so unusual as this has happened. People came and helped to push the truck out of the hole then they picked up the snake.”

The python was still alive when it was retrieved. It was rushed to a nearby vets but was later pronounced dead.