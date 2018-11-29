Unlicensed pig slaughter house in Hat Yai shut down in raid

Pig Slaughter House: Livestock development officials were joined by Army troops and police in conducting a raid on a slaughterhouse in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district early Wednesday on the charge of operating without a license.

The authorities found some 50 workers dissecting 10 pig carcasses at the slaughterhouse on Soi Rassamee-Sri Chalerm 1 and another 184 pigs in pens awaiting slaughter.

The authorities ordered that the slaughterhouse be immediately closed and the seized carcasses destroyed. The live animals were kept at the slaughterhouse pending further action.

The owner, Warin Intharassamee, 64, was arrested and charged with running a slaughterhouse without permission.

The raid followed a complaint by local residents of foul odours.