Unidentified Westerner found dead in Phuket condo

Police are trying to identify a man who was found dead in a condominium in Wichit.

Wichit Police were notified that the body of man was found in a room at a condominium in Ao Makham.

Police arrived at the room on the first floor to find the body of a caucasian man, aged around 30-40 year old and wearing only shorts on the floor. Police believe that the man died at least three days before his body was found.

In the room police found two knives, gloves, a Toyota car key and a Honda motorbike key. There were no signs of a struggle according to police. The man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Residents in the condo complex say they could smell ‘something unpleasant’ three days before. They told the condo security man. When police arrived the residents told them they only knew the man as ‘Lee’.

The condominium caretaker told police that the room belonged to a woman. There was no one living in the room for about one year, as far as he knew. He said he had no idea how the man entered the room.

But Police discovered that the room could be accessed from the rear as a door could be easily opened. Police are now trying to ID the body.