The bloated body of an unidentified man was found on a deserted plot of land in Udon Thani’s Mueang district on Monday morning.
The body was found near a shelter for homeless people in a 5-rai (0.8 hectare) deserted plot with tall grasses on Watananuwong road, behind a sofa factory.
Wasant Khamkanya, 25, a worker at the factory, told police that when he came to work in the morning, he had noticed a stench so strong that he could not work.
He and some colleagues looked around and climbed over the wall of the factory to see behind it, and spotted the body.
Police said the man had a rope tied around his neck and ankles. He was well-dressed, unlike a homeless person.
The man, who appeared to be around 40 to 50 years old, was wearing a black jacket over a black t-shirt, jeans and black canvass shoes. He also had a skull tattoo on his body.
Police found on his person a wallet with a Bt20 banknote and some coins, a Samsung mobile phone, a Sony MP3 player, a room key and a tour-trip card for foreigners on Koh Samui.
Nattawut Kwanpadsha, 24, a worker at a nearby rice-grain store, said the shelter had earlier been used by two homeless men and a woman, but they had disappeared from the spot about a week ago.