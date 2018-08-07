The body was found near a shelter for homeless people in a 5-rai (0.8 hectare) deserted plot with tall grasses on Watananuwong road, behind a sofa factory.

Wasant Khamkanya, 25, a worker at the factory, told police that when he came to work in the morning, he had noticed a stench so strong that he could not work.

He and some colleagues looked around and climbed over the wall of the factory to see behind it, and spotted the body.

A doctor from Udon Thani Hospital determined that the man had died about two weeks ago.

Police said the man had a rope tied around his neck and ankles. He was well-dressed, unlike a homeless person.

The man, who appeared to be around 40 to 50 years old, was wearing a black jacket over a black t-shirt, jeans and black canvass shoes. He also had a skull tattoo on his body.

Police found on his person a wallet with a Bt20 banknote and some coins, a Samsung mobile phone, a Sony MP3 player, a room key and a tour-trip card for foreigners on Koh Samui.

Nattawut Kwanpadsha, 24, a worker at a nearby rice-grain store, said the shelter had earlier been used by two homeless men and a woman, but they had disappeared from the spot about a week ago.