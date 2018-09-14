Unidentified man floating in Chao Phraya

Bang Kho Laem police were alerted at 12pm that a body was trapped in floating weeds near the Bang Kho Laem pier.

A team of rescue workers from the Portecktueng Foundation and a doctor from the Siriraj Hospital were dispatched.

The man appeared to be around 40 to 50 and was about 165cm tall. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a Samsung logo.

No wounds and documents were found on him. The doctor said he died about 48 hours earlier.

The body was sent for a post-mortem at the Siriraj Hospital.