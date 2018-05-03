UFO cloud scares kids in Indonesia

This spooky UFO cloud scared school kids when descended from the heaves in Indonesia.

The dark mass emerged in the sky above the remote island of West Nusa Tenggara – sparking screams of terror from those below.

The glowing circular object resembled a UFO slowly materialising from space.

A teacher at the school where it was filmed said children were ”screaming hysterically” when it appeared at 2.35pm.

They said it was ”scariest thing possible” and many people ”ran inside for cover”.

The teacher said that none of the people who saw the incident or clip been able to identify the UFO.

However, some suggested it was a ”fire rainbow” or circumhorizontal arc caused by different clouds interacting with crystals of water trapped in the atmosphere.