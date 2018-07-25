The victim was identified as Panudej Phankaew, 19. His body was found by his girlfriend and other friends in tall grass near a convenience store in Ubon Ratchathani’s Muang district.

He had a stab wound on the left side of his neck.

His girlfriend, Sunisa Singsa, 19, told police that she received a phone call from Phanudej at 2:30am, saying he was hiding in high grass near the Big C so she and their friends went to look for him and found him lying unconscious three hours later. He died shortly after he was found.

One of his friends, Kittikorn Singbuaban, 19, told police that he was hanging around outside the store when Phanudej’s friend, identified only as JR, arrived on a motorcycle and told Phanudej that he was fleeing from a gang from a pub.

Shortly after two pickups arrived with around 10 teenagers who started to beat up JR. Phanudej tried to help him, but he was stabbed, Kittikorn said.

All the friends ran from the scene apart from Phanudej, who hid in the overgrown grass, Kittikorn added.