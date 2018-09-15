Typhoon Ompong hits the Philippines

This was the scene as Typhoon Ompong hit the northeastern part of the Philippines yesterday morning at 8am.

Footage shows the super-typhoon battering trees and pounding rain on the village of Aparri in the province of Cagayan.

Residents were bracing themselves as the epicentre of the storm is expected was expected to make landfall early Saturday morning.

Marie Jeannie Santos from Cagayan said: ”Everybody is praying that we will be safe. God help us. I pray the storm will pass.”

Thousands of people have already been evacuated as they battle to avoid the brunt of the storm.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ompong is already 260 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, still moving northwest at 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Typhoon Ompong, also known as Mangkhut, is lashing the northern parts of Luzon Island as it heads west into the South China Sea and toward Hong Kong and southern China.