Two week old baby raped and fighting for life

A two-week-old baby who has been raped is fighting for its life in Hospital.

The baby was rushed to the paediatric unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

It has been confirmed that a man has been charged with rape and causing the grievous bodily harm of a child.

The baby is believed to be from the Annalong area of County Down. The baby cannot be named for legal reasons.

Police said that a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with rape and GBH with intent.

The Serious Crime Branch are handling the investigation while the offender has been remanded into Maghaberry prison.

A spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “Detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating an incident in which an infant sustained a number of serious injuries, charged a 25-year-old man with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent.”

He made a brief appearance in court on Saturday, September 29 and was remanded in custody at Newry Magistrates’ Court next Wednesday.

It is believed this was a serious and sustained attack on the two-week-old baby, resulting in serious injury. The defendant has not yet been named and shamed and it has not yet been made clear if the man is related to the baby in any way.

This horrific incident has shocked the Northern Ireland Community after the baby was raped and attacked.

There have been no applications made for bail at this time and it is unclear if the defendant has admitted this sickening rape on an innocent two-week-old baby.

We hope and pray that this poor baby makes a full recovery.