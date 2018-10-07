Two Vietnamese men were arrested Friday at a Bangkok shopping mall for allegedly pickpocketing a German tourist and stealing 2,300 euros (Bt87,000) in July.
Police said the two men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested while apparently looking for more prey at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Bangkok’s Vadhana district.
The two were accused of pickpocketing a German tourist at the mall on July 13.
Police arrested them on Friday after they learned of their identity from security camera footage and spotted them in the mall again.