Two teenagers drown while saving friend

Seven lower-secondary students visited a local check dam in Tambon Nong Pai in Kaeng Khro district on Saturday afternoon when one girl, riding a motorcyle, fell into the water along with her two-wheeler.

The friends jumped into the water despite the strong currents to rescue her and succeeded. But two of the friends – a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – drowned.

The accident happened at 3.30pm. Rescue workers managed to pull the two bodies out of the water at around 10pm.

The incident prompted district chief Chaiyasith Chaisamritpol, who observed the mission, to warn parents that they must not let their children visit or play at water facilities unsupervised during the rainy season due to the surging water and strong currents. He also instructed community leaders to install warning signs at all local check dams and recreational water facilities to prevent future tragedies.