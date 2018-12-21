Two suspects in killing of family arrested in Myanmar

Two Suspects: Myanmar police have arrested two men wanted for the killing of a family of four in Tak’s Mae Sot district over the weekend.

Mong Suay, 48, and Mong Sui were arrested in Hpa An, the capital of Myanmar’s Karen (Kayin) State, after Thai police sent arrest warrants to their Myanmar counterparts.

The two men were arrest after a tip-off by local residents. They are now being detained at the Myaing Kalay Police Station in Hpa An.

Earlier, Mong Suay’s 60-year-old wife, Toon Mit, was apprehended at a wooded area in Ban Mae Tao (Moo 1), tambon Tha Sai Luad in Mae Sot.

She told police that her husband – a former soldier with the Border Guard Forces Battalion in Karen state – had quarreled with the slain family who had been their neighbours.

Police believed that the quarrel was the motive of the brutal killing of Ador and Makhinla, both 45, as well as their two sons, one four years old and the other four months old.