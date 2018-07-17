Two shot in Narathiwat, personal feud suspected

Rusoh District Police Station deputy inspector Pol Captain Vechayan Hiranyasuwan said the two men had been involved in a fight at a local convenience store two days earlier.

Police arrived at the shooting scene on Tha Rua-Kota Baru Road in Ban Teu Loh (Moo 7), Tambon Riang, about 9pm to find Pandee Salae, 23, dead with a gunshot wound to the chest and pillion rider Amir-ruddin Hanakamae, 18, shot in the back.

They collected two spent 9mm pistol cartridges.

Police determined that the men were going into the village to buy groceries when another motorcycle with three men on board approached and shots were fired.

Vechayan said the perpetrators had been identified and a hunt was underway.