Two Saudi tourists injured in ravine fall in Phuket

The Narenthorn Emergency Centre was alerted at 4pm to send an ambulance to take the two tourists to hospital.

Police said the accident happened on a mountain road leading to Doi Nak between Moo 6 and Moo 7 in Tambon Chalong of Muang district.

Police said four Saudi tourists had rented two UTV vehicles to drive off-road on the natural tracks on the mountain. They apparently bumped each other, causing one UTV to fall into a 10-metre-deep ravine on one side of the track.

One of the injured was identified as Alsahli Muteb Hajl, 25. He suffered head injuries and lost consciousness. Doctors at the Chalong Hospital resuscitated him and sent him to the Bangkok Phuket Hospital for treatment. The other tourist suffered minor injuries.