Two Russian tourists attack Indian Tourists: At 11:30PM November 10th, 2018 at the intersection of Central Pattaya Klang and Second Road by the Tops Bowling Alley a married Russian Couple who were highly intoxicated attacked a group of middle aged Indian tourists for what appeared to be no reason at all with a glass beer bottle in front of nearly a dozen shocked witnesses.

The tourists, who refused to give identification and were very uncooperative to authorities, the press and bystanders as our video shows, were arrested after a brief chase. The only information they gave authorities, which they continued to scream at them, is that they are Russian and married.

Witnesses stated to The Pattaya News that a small group of Indian tourists were arranging for a baht bus at the intersection when the highly intoxicated couple, who appear to be in their late twenties or early thirties, approached on foot from the direction of Pattaya Beach. According to the witnesses, which included several motorbike taxi drivers, the woman started screaming “Russia, Russia, Russia” and proceeded to attack the tourists with a half full bottle of beer, smashing it in the process. The male Russian tourist attempted to attack the group of Indians, which included middle aged women, with his fists.

The motorbike taxi stand drivers nearby and other tourists broke up the scuffle and the Russian couple attempted to flee in opposite directions, however, multiple motorbike drivers pursued the Russians and managed to detain both of them physically until Police arrived. Additionally, there is a Traffic Police Box located across the street from the scene of the attack where several officers also assisted in detaining the Russians.

The Indian tourists declined medical assistance at the scene and were uninjured despite being emotionally shaken up, however, joined the police at the local Police station to file charges against the couple.

The Russian couple, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, refused to cooperate and continued to scream at the Police, tourists and our reporters, spitting at us at one point. (This can be seen at the end of the video we have posted.). Officials have stated the couple remain in Pattaya Jail and refuse to cooperate with authorities. Additionally, the couple had to be put in a solitary holding cell due to attempting to attack other prisoners. The Russian Embassy has been contacted and will be sending a representative on Monday to attempt to speak with the couple.

Police state they will be charging and prosecuting the Russians to the fullest extent of the law.