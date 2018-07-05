Two people poisoned by same nerve agent used on ex-spy, police say

London Metropolitan Police say two people found unconscious in southern England were exposed to Novichok, the same nerve agent used to attack an ex-Russian spy in March.

The pair remain in critical condition in hospital, Neil Basu, Assistant Commissioner for Counter Terrorism at London Metropolitan Police, said Tuesday.

British counter-terrorism officers have joined the investigation into how two critically ill people came to be exposed to an “unknown substance” in a town in southern England.

The victims were hospitalized on Saturday in Amesbury, just a few miles from Salisbury, where former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in March.The UK government suspects the Skripals were victims of a Russian attack. British news agencies have named the two people as Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44. Sam Hobson, a friend of the pair, also confirmed their names in an interview with Agence France-Presse. “Paramedics from the South Western Ambulance Service were called to an address in Muggleton Road, Amesbury, on the morning of Saturday, 30 June, after a woman collapsed at the property,” Deputy Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police Paul Mills told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “They were called back later the same day, supported by colleagues from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, following reports a man had also fallen unwell in the same location.” He added it was not yet clear if a crime has been committed, but that inquiries are ongoing and that police are keeping an “open mind.” In a statement, London’s Metropolitan Police said: “As you would expect, given the recent events in Salisbury, officers from the counter terrorism network are working jointly with colleagues from Wiltshire Police regarding the incident in Amesbury. As Wiltshire Police have stated, they are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding the incident and will update the public as soon and as regularly as possible.”

The two victims — both British nationals local to the area — are currently in critical condition, according to police in Wiltshire, the county in which Amesbury is located. They were initially believed to have fallen ill after using crack cocaine or heroin from a contaminated batch, but are now “receiving treatment for suspected exposure to an unknown substance,” Wiltshire Police said.