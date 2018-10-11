Acting Immigration Police chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakpal said Shan Patras, 57, and John Aqib, 26, were arrested after police checks on the community of Pakistani expats on Soi Charansanitwong 12 in Bangkok’s Bangkok Yai district.

Surachate said police revoked the two men’s visas on charges that they helped smuggle undocumented Pakistanis to third countries.

The general said the police had evidence from Line Pakistan Mission groups.

Surachate added that the two provided vehicles to transport Pakistanis without documents or expired visas around Thailand.

The two face deportation.