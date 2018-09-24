Two nurses, ambulance driver killed in Lampang crash

Police said the accident happened at 7am on the Ngao-Phayao road in Ban Huay Oon village of Lampang’s Ngao district.

The two nurses were identified as Angsumalin Rakchat, 42 and Patchita Hongsa, 21.

The ambulance driver was identified as Pongsut Sriprom, 23.

Police said the van was returning to Phayao after transferring a patient to Phitsanulok. Police believe the driver dozed off at the wheel.